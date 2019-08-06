Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,010 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $28,079.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $748,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $66,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,289.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,041 shares of company stock valued at $359,206. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mistras Group by 667.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Mistras Group by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 214,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,226. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $459.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

