Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NERV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 26,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,330. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer purchased 10,000 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,183,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,558 shares of company stock worth $3,694,870. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

