Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,112,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,778. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,049.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.