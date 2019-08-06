Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.323-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. 3,787,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,986. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

