Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $83.62. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 3,787,533 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.