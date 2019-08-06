Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $1.37-1.49 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.37-1.49 EPS.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

