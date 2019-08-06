Methanex (MEOH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

8/6/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Methanex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

8/2/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Methanex was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Methanex was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $71.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

6/28/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

6/24/2019 – Methanex was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

