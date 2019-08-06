Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.36.

MRK stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

