Mercadolibre (MELI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Mercadolibre to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $574.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.66. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $672.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $442.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $730.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

