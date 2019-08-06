Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 14,737 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.97. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.92.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

