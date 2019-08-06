MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MD. Citigroup set a $36.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.80.

MEDNAX stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

