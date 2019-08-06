MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $65,892.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00242531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.01272515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00098647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

