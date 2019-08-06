Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW):

8/1/2019 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2019 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

7/17/2019 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

7/2/2019 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 3,864,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,669. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94.

Get Medical Properties Trust Inc alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.