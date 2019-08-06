MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.59 or 0.01957142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.02910427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00811889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00792529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00051903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00550439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00148332 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

