MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.59 or 0.01957142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.43 or 0.02910427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00811889 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00792529 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010917 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00051903 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00550439 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00148332 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC]
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]
MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.
