Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 31,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,954. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

