McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

