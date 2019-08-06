McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 414 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 1.14% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $22,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $95.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.