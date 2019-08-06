MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76), Bloomberg Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 756,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $845.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

MBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,614,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

