MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76), Bloomberg Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.
NYSE MBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 756,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $845.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
MBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
