Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,437.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

