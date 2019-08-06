Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 11.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $87,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,866. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.