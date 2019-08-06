Mary Lee Widener Sells 1,300 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mary Lee Widener also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of Corelogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $51.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,871,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 137,449 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $29,433,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
