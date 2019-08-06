Mary Lee Widener Sells 1,300 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Lee Widener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of Corelogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 519,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,395,000 after acquiring an additional 129,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,871,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 137,449 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 910,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $29,433,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLGX. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

