Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.97-6.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.36.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

