Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.97-6.06 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.36.
Shares of MAR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.
In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.
