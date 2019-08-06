Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.11. 186,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.05. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

