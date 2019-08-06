Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $83,025.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,100 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $21,012.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,200 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,934.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,608 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,519.12.

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.