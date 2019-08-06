Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.84

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 192854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

MNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.