Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Liberum Capital

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WINE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a PE ratio of -20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.71. Majestic Wine has a 52 week low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 461.50 ($6.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

