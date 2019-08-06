Magi (XMG) Achieves Market Cap of $383,327.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Magi has a market cap of $383,327.00 and $11.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magi has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Magi Coin Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,000,446 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

