LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.47.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.26. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

