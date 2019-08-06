Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.29

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 35500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -398.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.