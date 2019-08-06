LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.19.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,143. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

