Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $1.12, 438 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.

About Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN)

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters.

