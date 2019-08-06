Longbow Research Analysts Give Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) a $178.00 Price Target

Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 771,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,001. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,489,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,304 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 145,582 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 194,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

