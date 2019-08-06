Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.