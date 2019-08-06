Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Loews (NYSE:L) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

L stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $323,793.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,233 shares of company stock worth $1,649,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

