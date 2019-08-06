Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $365.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,803. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.