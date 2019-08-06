LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $677,753.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $677,753.00 and $3,348.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00383896 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006775 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

