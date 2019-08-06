LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. LiveRamp updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,436. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.