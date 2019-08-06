Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.97 billion and $3.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $94.75 or 0.00806776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Covesting and DOBI trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 62,982,568 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, COSS, Coinone, C2CX, Gatecoin, LakeBTC, CoinEx, B2BX, BitForex, Koinim, Indodax, Zebpay, TradeOgre, Cobinhood, LocalTrade, Stellarport, HBUS, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Bitstamp, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Kraken, Bitlish, Bitso, Bitinka, Bleutrade, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, OKCoin International, Bithumb, xBTCe, Stocks.Exchange, Nanex, Huobi, Bittylicious, Buda, TDAX, Bittrex, Crex24, IDCM, BTC Markets, Koinex, Covesting, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Lykke Exchange, Koineks, Korbit, Coinsquare, WEX, Kucoin, EXX, Liqui, FCoin, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Liquid, Coinroom, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbase Pro, TOPBTC, Ovis, BigONE, QBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Kuna, BTCC, HitBTC, Binance, Exrates, MBAex, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Coindeal, Exmo, BitMarket, BTC Trade UA, LBank, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithesap, CoinsBank, Iquant, Tripe Dice Exchange, Graviex, CPDAX, CoinFalcon, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Coinut, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, DigiFinex, Negocie Coins, DOBI trade, QuadrigaCX, BtcTurk, Bitbank, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, DSX, BitcoinTrade, SouthXchange, ChaoEX, Bitmaszyna, LiteBit.eu, BL3P, DragonEX, Braziliex, OKEx, Bibox, ABCC, WazirX, OKCoin.cn, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, Bitbns and Trade By Trade. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

