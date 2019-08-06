Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,417.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $100,417.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

