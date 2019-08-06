Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is Vision Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the period. Liberty Property Trust comprises approximately 14.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.32% of Liberty Property Trust worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 14,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

