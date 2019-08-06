Liberty Leaf (CNSX:LIB) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 140,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10.

About Liberty Leaf (CNSX:LIB)

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of cannabis products in Canada. It also operates cannabis retail stores. The company was formerly known as Weststar Resources Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. in October 2016. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

