Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.
Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.