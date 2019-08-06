Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

