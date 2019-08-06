Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 815,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

