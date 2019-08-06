Leah C. Johnson Sells 8,500 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Director Leah C. Johnson sold 8,500 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $161,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 4,769,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,589. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at $94,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 2,721,132 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after buying an additional 1,899,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after buying an additional 1,642,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 3,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,287,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

