Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.61 ($70.48).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €49.31 ($57.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52 week high of €72.42 ($84.21).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.