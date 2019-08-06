LanaCoin (LANA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 98.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LanaCoin has a market cap of $253,283.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kambria (KAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,085,410,958 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.