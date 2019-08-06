Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lafargeholcim from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Lafargeholcim from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Lafargeholcim stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

