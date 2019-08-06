L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.21.
NYSE:LHX traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $205.10. 86,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $211.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
