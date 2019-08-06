L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $265.00 price target on L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.21.

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $205.10. 86,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $211.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

