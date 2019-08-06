KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Shares Up 2.1%

KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 28.21% of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

