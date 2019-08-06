Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,016,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 236,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.